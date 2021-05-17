Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 852,100 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

