Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, including preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

