Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.28.

PLC traded up C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$33.75. 47,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,045. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.83 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

