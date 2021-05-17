Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

PDCO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

