Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

PTEN stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,478,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 724,252 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

