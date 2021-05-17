Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,969. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

