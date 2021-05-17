Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,520. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

