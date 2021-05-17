Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $242.50. The company had a trading volume of 167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,288. The firm has a market cap of $284.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

