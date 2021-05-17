Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $837,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

NYSE BA traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.19. The company had a trading volume of 285,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215,275. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.82 and its 200-day moving average is $219.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

