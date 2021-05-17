Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in AbbVie by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

