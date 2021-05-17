PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $11,930,268.57 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

PFSI stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

