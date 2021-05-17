PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,307,019.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,696,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,421,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

