People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.41. 3,756,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

