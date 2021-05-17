PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $147.11. 29,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

