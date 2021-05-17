Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.50.

PEY stock opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.36 million and a P/E ratio of -26.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

