Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 4%

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. 819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $683,000.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

