Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 701,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,909. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.