Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $60,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,179,000.

EWI stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

