Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.40). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of PDD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 143,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,369 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 271,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 60,761 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

