Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 153.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

