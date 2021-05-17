Piper Sandler Trims Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price to $58.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,445 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after purchasing an additional 973,664 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.