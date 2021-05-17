PKG Token (PKG) Hits Market Cap of $174,567.36

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 71.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $174,567.36 and approximately $6,070.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00463436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00228978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.01313322 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042144 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

