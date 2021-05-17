Plasma Finance One Day Volume Reaches $691,429.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $20.19 million and approximately $691,429.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.93 or 0.00451542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00229597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.49 or 0.01342843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042303 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

