PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PlayAGS by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

