Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.60. 637,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.82 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $77.61 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit