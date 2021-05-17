Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.60. 637,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.82 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $77.61 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

