Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Post by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

