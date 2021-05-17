PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0230 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $3,695.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,077.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.02 or 0.07611385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,126.71 or 0.02499506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00674225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00206088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.54 or 0.00779858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.39 or 0.00648633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00557660 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,172,357 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

