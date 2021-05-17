PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH opened at $60.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,937. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.