Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.97. 40,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,521. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

