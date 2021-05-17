Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.29

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $68.29, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

