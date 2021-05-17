Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.