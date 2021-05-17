Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PLC opened at $30.13 on Monday. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $30.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.