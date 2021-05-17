Professional Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,958.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

