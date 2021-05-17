Project Pai Trading Down 37.2% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $46.11 million and $3.86 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,748,861,841 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,771,040 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.