PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $65.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT remained flat at $$37.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.