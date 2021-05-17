Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,222. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

