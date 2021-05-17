Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Reduced by Analyst

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

SW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

TSE:SW opened at C$17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$10.78 and a 1-year high of C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.63.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$157.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,261. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $95,805.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

