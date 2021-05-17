Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -16.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

