Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

