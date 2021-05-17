Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Boosted by Wedbush

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $25.90 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

