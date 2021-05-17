Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GrowGeneration Corp. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GRWG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

