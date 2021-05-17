Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Lifted by Raymond James

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMV. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$2.81 on Monday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$2.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of C$190.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

