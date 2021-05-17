Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.