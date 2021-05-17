Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Cut by Truist Securiti

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

