Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

