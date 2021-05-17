QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.92.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

