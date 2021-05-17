Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Acquires 120,000 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lake Group L.L.C. Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

