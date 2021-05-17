Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 379,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.