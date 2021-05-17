Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $179.48. Quidel has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,220,705. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

