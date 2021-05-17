QunQun (QUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

